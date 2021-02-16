'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

Only the roadside salute wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment outpouring of love ― not by a long shot. It was a long-planned gathering, according to reports, to celebrate the ex-president.

Hegseth, however, insisted otherwise. A day earlier, Fox News personality Sean Hannity also called the event spontaneous and Donald Trump Jr. said on Hannity’s show that the parade was “totally organic.”

As “Fox & Friends” showed video of loyalists cheering Trump as he returned from a golf outing in West Palm Beach, Florida, Hegseth said: “That was not a planned event. That was spontaneous on President’s Day for Donald Trump.”

“Correct,” added co-host Ainsley Earhardt. (Fast forward to 11:00 below.)

New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi tweeted an announcement for the rally, noting that “far-right media” had been promoting it for a week.

Scavino’s tweet makes it sound like a spontaneous crowd of devoted fans formed outside of Mar-a-Lago to celebrate former president Donald Trump today. But far-right media has been promoting this as a “rally” and encouraging people to show up for the last week: https://t.co/WwfqQBJDYX pic.twitter.com/RG9GoPbETg — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 15, 2021

The “Fox & Friends” co-hosts then continued their discussion about a poll indicating most Republicans would favor a third major political party. Hegseth attributed the finding to GOP members’ “affinity” for Trump.

“This is a party that has been totally transformed by Donald Trump by the way he attacked the issues that he believes in,” Hegseth said.