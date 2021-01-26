'Fox & Friends' Gushes Over Rupert Murdoch's Anti-'Woke' Speech

Rupert Murdoch’s spiel about censorship got a predictably fawning reception from “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. (Watch the clip below.)

The 89-year-old News Corp executive chairman, whose media empire includes Fox News, lectured about free speech recently after his conservative outlet helped spread Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, culminating in the deadly Capitol riot.

“For those of us in media, there’s a real challenge to confront a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate, to ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential,” Murdoch said in accepting a lifetime achievement award Saturday from the Australia Day Foundation.

“This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility. Too many people have fought too hard in too many places for freedom of speech to be suppressed by this awful woke orthodoxy,” he added.

“Fox and Friends” cohost Brian Kilmeade gushed on Tuesday: “When he talks, all outlets listen. Because he’s seen it all.”

“Not only does he employ all of us, but he informs the entire world of the news of the day and we’re grateful,” colleague Ainsley Earhardt added. “He deserves that award.”

Watch this to the end to see @foxandfriends hosts kiss @rupertmurdoch’s ass. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/KO1gZPPWtN — Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) January 26, 2021

People on Twitter had less-flattering words for Murdoch and his gushing employees.

This could be a North Korean news outlet https://t.co/pcTMroqAps — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 26, 2021

Are they just ass-kissing and dissembling or do they really have no clue of the damage Murdoch has done to democracy. — Stanley Kushel (@StanleyKushel) January 26, 2021

And yet he is able to talk whenever he wants. He’s never very far from my thoughts. In other words he hasn’t been cancelled at all. — PaulannW (@PaulaNw40) January 26, 2021

So now Stephen Miller is writing for Rupert Murdoch? — Diabolique (@DiaboliqueNo1) January 26, 2021

Some people are addicted to gaslight... They just when it comes by bulk — Maria Nieves Mercado 🌊🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@chikyruiz321) January 26, 2021