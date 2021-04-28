'Fox & Friends' Argues Against Free College: 'There's Something Called A Scholarship'

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt has some no-cost advice for supporters of free college for all: Go get a scholarship.

Earhardt on Wednesday mocked the White House’s new spending and tax plan as she discussed it with co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy ahead of President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress. Biden’s American Families Plan aims to spend $1.8 trillion over the next decade to reverse income inequality, including free prekindergarten and free community college.

“Think about free college,” Earhardt said. “If your family doesn’t make a lot of money, there’s something called a scholarship. You can apply for that right now. We don’t have to give free college to every single person. ... If you’ve worked your tail off to get into the college, then they can give you a scholarship. When you deserve it.”

Her “Fox & Friends” co-hosts joined in bashing Biden’s proposal.

Kilmeade said it would be “a total distribution of wealth.”

“We’re going to have free community college ― free for people that go, but it’s going to cost half of America that money. Free pre-k ― and you have the spending bill on top of that.” Kilmeade said, adding that it would be “basically a slowly but surely socialized economic system that we have.”

Doocy countered that things like universal pre-k, free college, family leave, tax cuts are popular, as is Biden’s proposal to raise taxes for the wealthy. When he pointed out, correctly, that Biden’s proposed capital gains tax would only apply to people making more than $1 million a year (roughly the wealthiest 0.3% of American households), Earhardt chimed in with her free scholarship advice.

Kilmeade, who said “there is nothing free in this world” and insisted Biden’s proposed tax increases will discourage investing, mentioned financial aid as an alternative to free college. He failed to mention that many colleges are astronomically expensive for low- and middle-income students ― even with financial aid.

Biden also proposes a $1,400 increase to the maximum Pell Grant, which helps low-income students attend college, to nearly $8,000. The plan also calls for making two years at historically Black colleges and universities and other institutions focused on educating racial minorities free for students from families making less than $125,000 a year.