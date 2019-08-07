Fox & Friends Upset That Kacey Musgraves Used A Naughty Word To Decry Gun Violence

Country singer Kacey Musgraves wanted the world to hear when she asked, in front of a music festival audience, that “somebody fucking do something” about America’s gun violence crisis. Fox & Friends heard her ― but instead of focusing on her message against gun violence, the show dedicated an entire segment to her use of “fucking.”

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt joined conservative pundit Todd Starnes on Wednesday to despair over Musgraves telling her fans at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday, “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ’Somebody fucking do something!”

Fox & Friends attacks .@KaceyMusgraves for "preaching about gun control" with inappropriate language. pic.twitter.com/9AkHmmr8h6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Rather than acknowledging what Musgraves was upset about ― that recent massacres in Ohio and her home state of Texas brought the total number of mass shootings this year in America to 255 ― Earhardt was outraged at the language.

“What about the kids?” Earhardt asked. “She is asking them to chant the F-word. I thought about that. I don’t want my daughter — these young girls, they look up to these musicians. She sings two great songs that I have downloaded ... but now I’m gonna look differently at her because she is chanting that vulgar language.”

Starnes added that liberalism “kills everything it touches” and said to Musgraves, “Don’t talk politics, sing. That’s what we pay you good money to do.”

Musgraves ― who criticized President Donald Trump for inaction after the back-to-back mass shootings ― faced similar backlash on Twitter, where one fan told her to “stick to the singing.” She didn’t back down.

“Let me be clear - I’m from Texas,” she wrote. “I grew up around hunting and guns. There’s a time and place for that and even self protection in ways..but this is different. The system is majorly flawed and NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC. PERIOD. They’re mass killing machines.”

