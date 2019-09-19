Fox Hires A Woman Named Lisa Simpson And Twitter Has Jokes

Fox Entertainment’s announcement Wednesday that it has hired Lisa Simpson to oversee its talent relations would probably make a great episode of “The Simpsons” ― only it’s real.
An actual woman named Lisa Simpson is now a senior vice president at the place where cartoon Lisa Simpson ― a woke feminist, environmentalist and saxophonist who’s 8 years old ― has wielded plenty of clout for decades.
Some media outlets played the news straight, but people on Twitter had jokes.
