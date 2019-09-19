ENTERTAINMENT

Fox Hires A Woman Named Lisa Simpson And Twitter Has Jokes

Sometimes truth is stranger than animated fiction.
Lisa Simpson, left, and Lisa Simpson.
Fox Entertainment’s announcement Wednesday that it has hired Lisa Simpson to oversee its talent relations would probably make a great episode of “The Simpsons” ― only it’s real.

An actual woman named Lisa Simpson is now a senior vice president at the place where cartoon Lisa Simpson ― a woke feminist, environmentalist and saxophonist who’s 8 years old ― has wielded plenty of clout for decades.

Some media outlets played the news straight, but people on Twitter had jokes.

