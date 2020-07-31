Supercut Shows Fox Personalities Saying Trump Will Never Do Something. He Just Did.

They spoke too soon.
When Joe Biden warned in April that President Donald Trump would “try to kick back the election somehow,” the presumptive Democratic nominee’s concern was dismissed by personalities on Fox News and Fox Business as fearmongering and a conspiracy theory.
“What an idea, what a conjuring,” declared Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a staunch Trump supporter, at the time.
Those same personalities were exposed on Thursday, however, when Trump tweeted this baseless claim about mail-in voter fraud as a reason for possibly delaying the election.
The progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America brought the receipts for the TV personalities with this montage:
