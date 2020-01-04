Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Friday delivered yet another sycophantic speech about President Donald Trump as he reflected on the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host said Trump was “already historic” and “already one of the greatest presidents” who had “already set a standard” for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet.”

“He outworks them. He outthinks,” Dobbs continued. “He is remarkably resourceful. He’s bright. His judgment is second to none.”

Check out the fawning clip here:

Lou Dobbs says Trump has already set a standard "for presidents that most mortals won't be able to meet," saying he "out-works them, he out-thinks, he is remarkably resourceful, he's bright, his judgment is second to none" pic.twitter.com/Mi2iJbLnS4 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 4, 2020

Dobbs last month boasted Trump is “unbeatable at the polls.”

In September, he claimed the mood in the current White House “couldn’t be more high energy.” “At every level, on every floor, this White House is energized,” he said. “There’s sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face. It’s winner, and winning center, and our White House, our president, is at the top of his game.”

That particular piece of fawning inspired this parody from “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

This North Korean propaganda is getting a little over the top. pic.twitter.com/ISTrUxw9FJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 17, 2019