Fox Host Lou Dobbs Loses It With 'Turncoat' John Bolton

Lou Dobbs lashed out at John Bolton on Wednesday night, calling the former national security adviser a “turncoat” and “a petty snarling Lilliputian.”

The Fox Business host ― a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who he’s previously declared to be “the greatest president in the history of our country” ― tore into Bolton over his forthcoming book in which he reportedly confirms the Democrats’ case for Trump’s impeachment over his Ukraine misconduct.

Check out one segment here:

Dobbs doubted Bolton, a paid Fox contributor for 11 years until joining the Trump White House, would appear on his show, revealing he’d “told the man to go to hell months and months ago, because of his disloyalty to this president.”

“I think very little of the man that I once held in high regard because he has turned his back on his president and his obligations,” Dobbs added in another segment shared by Mediaite, claiming Bolton had “gone rogue.”

Dobbs’ comments were the latest instance of Fox hosts turning on their former colleague as Republican senators mull allowing him to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial. Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity have also piled in on Bolton in recent days.