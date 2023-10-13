Fox Host Mocks Republican Congressman To His Face Over GOP Chaos

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto mocked House Republicans ― during an interview with Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) ― over their struggle to find a new speaker after the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the role.

“Are you worried, though?” Cavuto asked Good on Thursday in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“No offense to you, congressman, but you guys are looking kind of like ‘Keystone Cops’ here,” he added. “You can’t get this done and it doesn’t bode well for Americans, in their opinion, of you running the House because you can’t seem to run it.”

Good, who backs Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the position, argued the same was said following McCarthy’s protracted 15-vote battle to become the speaker in January, and that soon after “nobody cared” how long it had taken.

Cavuto bluntly reminded the Donald Trump-devoted lawmaker exactly how McCarthy’s speakership imploded because of the single motion-vacating deal he cut to obtain power in the first place.