Fox News Agrees To Pay $12 Million Over Hostile Workplace Suit

Fox News has agreed to pay $12 million to a former producer who alleged she was pressured into giving false testimony in a defamation case.

Abby Grossberg sued the network in March after she claimed its attorneys coerced her into giving false testimony in an effort to protect its male executive and on-air talent.

The testimony was related to a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News over the network’s false claims that Dominion helped steal the presidency from former President Donald Trump in 2020. Fox News settled the lawsuit in April, agreeing to pay more than $787 million to Dominion.

Grossberg alleged a hostile work environment that saw women bear the brunt of others’ mistakes. Grossberg said she and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo were expected to take the blame for conspiracy theories that aired on Fox News about Dominion.

She also alleged a culture of misogyny where male producers were openly sexist to her and other women.

Grossberg later amended her suit to add unlawful termination after Fox News fired her.

In a statement to the New York Times on Friday, Grossberg said she stood by her allegations and was “heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously.”

