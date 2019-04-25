This '80s-Style Pop Song Is Actually A Blistering Critique Of Fox News

Don’t expect this parody of a pop song to be featured on Fox News anytime soon.
The catchy ’80s-style track takes the widely watched conservative network’s prime time hosts to task with their own words for fearmongering and spreading disinformation. The power of love? It’s more like the power of hate.
Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro all are called out in Nick Lutsko’s spoof clip that comedy website CollegeHumor shared online this week.
There is at least one Fox News voice of reason in the video, however, in host Shep Smith ― who pops up late in the video to debunk his colleagues’ mistruths.
Check out the parody track here:
