Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt: People Under Lockdown 'Can't Get Their Nails Done'

Fox News continued its familiar drumbeat of downplaying dying people when a host lamented not being able to return clothes or get hair and nails done amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Women, all my friends are saying, you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that, but they can’t get their nails done,” said “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday morning.

"all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can't get their nails done" pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020

Earhardt was talking to fellow hosts Steve Ducey and Brian Kilmead about the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world. A lack of testing kits and an administration downplaying the threat has contributed to the rising number of cases in the U.S.

While Earhardt began by praising countries like China and South Korea, which have taken significant steps to slow the spread, she quickly shifted to complaining about not being able to complete everyday tasks as states have told people to stay home.

“But I was thinking, you know, we all ― I live in the city ― you can’t go back to the city,” Earhardt said. “You can, but I don’t want to because I don’t want to be around the area that’s affected the most. But I’m thinking like, all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment, you gotta think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothes before all of this happened, if you want to return it, are stores gonna wave that 30-day period where you get your money back if you need to return something?”

Fox News hosts have previously played down the threat of the coronavirus, and some have even parroted the president’s lie that the severity of that threat was a Democratic or media “hoax.” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on Fox News earlier this week to say that old people are willing to die to protect the economy. And now Earhardt has suggested that the inability to complete some beauty routines is worth people’s concern these days.

“Y’all don’t think about this, guys ― this is not a priority ― but women have to get their hair done,” she said. “I saw someone tweet, ‘You’re gonna see what color our real hair is because our roots are gonna grow in.’ Women, all my friends are saying, you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that, but they can’t get their nails done. Businesses are closed everywhere right now, we’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and grocery stores, those are really the only places people are going now.”

As of Thursday, more than a thousand people in the U.S. have died from the disease. And in New York ― the city Earhardt refers to ― hospitals have been packed with sick people. The New York Times reported Wednesday that 13 people died in a day at just one Queens-area hospital. And if we want those numbers to go down, then Earhardt will have to wait a little longer to return those clothes.