Fox News Legal Analyst Links His Downed Wi-Fi To Biden, Gets Mercilessly Mocked

Twitter users went to town on Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett on Friday after he appeared to suggest there was some nefarious link between his imminent filing of a column criticizing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the disconnection of his internet.
Jarrett — whose tweets and articles President Donald Trump has shared on dozens of occasions — said he found it “odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column [...] my Wi-Fi service disconnected.”
“Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence,” he added:
“I’m sure it’s just a communications failure. Or not,” Jarrett conspiratorially wrote in later posts:
Jarrett’s tweets went viral for all the wrong reasons as politicians, journalists and others responded in various mocking ways:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place