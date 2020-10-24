Fox News Legal Analyst Links His Downed Wi-Fi To Biden, Gets Mercilessly Mocked

Twitter users went to town on Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett on Friday after he appeared to suggest there was some nefarious link between his imminent filing of a column criticizing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the disconnection of his internet.

Jarrett — whose tweets and articles President Donald Trump has shared on dozens of occasions — said he found it “odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column [...] my Wi-Fi service disconnected.”

“Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence,” he added:

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column . — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

“I’m sure it’s just a communications failure. Or not,” Jarrett conspiratorially wrote in later posts:

BTW... I had to leave the house to send this tweet. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

I’m standing in the middle of the street, but will return home now. Don’t want to get run over! So, I won’t be getting communications. Sorry. I’m sure it’s just a communications failure. Or not. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

Jarrett’s tweets went viral for all the wrong reasons as politicians, journalists and others responded in various mocking ways:

I caused this outage due to my magical powers.



Aww, I don’t have magical powers.



But I am a recovering computer science major and Wi-Fi problems are not the result of someone monitoring your keystrokes for bad words about Biden & then shutting it off at just the right moment. https://t.co/2vKnDHNfGd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit "send" on my column praising extra toasty Cheez-Its my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Probably just a coincidence. But could be Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish, interfering. Drove to https://t.co/FavZhHiF6X — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 23, 2020

Well this is a level of crazy that breaks through the noise of an already crazy year. https://t.co/m8SyqSsHFN — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 23, 2020

I find it odd that the moment you hit "send" on this tweet, the entire internet didn't laugh itself into a coma — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 23, 2020

People like this at Fox News are just insane. This is the one of the people that the president of the United States spends his days watching and listening to as he makes decisions. https://t.co/pxrlWN2KCg — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I pressed "flush" on my toilet, my toilet clogged. Inexplicably, it will be clogged all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local gas station and finished my dump there. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 23, 2020

Narrator: “What’s so fascinating about this species is their wholly unearned sense of self-importance. Here we see one who’s venom is harmless to its larger prey, yet it believes its bite is noticed by all.” — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 23, 2020

[SOMEWHERE IN THE DEEP STATE] alert alert jarrett is about to be critical of biden dispatch a black-bag operative to switch off his router asap and thereby to foil him permanently https://t.co/E2REsU497N — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 23, 2020

love 2 go to my local internet store https://t.co/1tXOjBj8Uf — bryson (@Bryson_M) October 23, 2020

This is just one of the president's favorite legal analysts: https://t.co/iO68VuKANC — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) October 23, 2020

have u tried turning it off and on again https://t.co/SYkwP207GP — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 23, 2020

Score one for the Deep State UFO WiFi Disruption op https://t.co/me7699SDcD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 23, 2020