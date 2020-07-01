Fox News Host Ed Henry Fired After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Fox News has fired host Ed Henry after an investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation involving a former employee, the network announced in an internal memo Wednesday.

Last Thursday, network executives “received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago” and enlisted an outside law firm to investigate the employee’s allegation, according to the memo from CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace.

“Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” they wrote.

Here's the note that Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace sent Fox News staffers about the firing of @edhenry. pic.twitter.com/LiXAxtDBnI — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 1, 2020

A spokesperson for Fox News confirmed the memo and Henry’s firing Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

The right-wing cable news network has had a long history of an alleged culture of sexual harassment, which the network’s executives have said they have since tried to reform. In 2016 and 2017, respectively, founder Roger Ailes and then-host Bill O’Reilly were ousted from the network, following allegations of sexual harassment and assault from numerous women at the company, including top hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. The network paid out tens of millions of dollars in settlements.

In 2017, Bill Shine, who later became communications director for President Donald Trump, resigned in response to several lawsuits alleging he enabled the culture of sexual misconduct and protected alleged abusers like Ailes and O’Reilly, while serving as the network’s co-president.