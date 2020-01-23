Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano debunked Donald Trump’s dismissal of his impeachment trial as “a hoax” in a new op-ed in which he also claimed there was “ample” evidence to remove the president from office.

“It is deadly serious business based on well-established constitutional norms,” the former New Jersey Superior Court judge wrote about the trial in an editorial published on the conservative news network’s website Thursday morning.

Napolitano broke down the series of events that led to Trump being put on trial in the GOP-controlled Senate over his Ukraine misconduct.

It “leaves us with valid, lawful, constitutional arguments for Trump’s impeachment that he ought to take seriously,” claimed the judge, who has not shied away from criticizing Trump and his administration in recent months.

“What is required for removal of the president?” Napolitano concluded. “A demonstration of presidential commission of high crimes and misdemeanors, of which in Trump’s case the evidence is ample and uncontradicted.”