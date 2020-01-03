Fox News Legal Analyst Predicts Trump Will Start War With Iran -- And Get Reelected

Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge who has become a frequent Trump critic, envisioned the president drawing the U.S. into a conflict with Iran in multiple-choice answers to his office pool questions that he shared on the conservative network’s website.

Napolitano also predicted Trump would meet privately with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at some point in the next 12 months.

He further foresaw Trump winning reelection in November, suspending work on the U.S.-Mexico border “because the land on which he wants to build is owned by Republicans who won’t sell to the government” and deploying more U.S. troops around the world.

In sports, Napolitano predicted the New York Yankees would win the World Series and the Jacksonville Jaguars would take home the Super Bowl.