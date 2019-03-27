Donald Trump claimed “total exoneration” after Attorney General William Barr released his summary of the special counsel report on interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. But Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano told viewers Wednesday that the president’s legal troubles are not over.

The former judge said Barr’s summary indicated that “some evidence of a conspiracy” was found during the investigation, which only stokes further interest in the full report.

Barr wrote that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team did not conclude that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian actors to affect the outcome of the election, but he also said the report did not totally exonerate the president from obstructing justice to interfere with the special counsel’s probe.

“Why would the attorney general reveal any ambivalence on the part of the government about whether or not the president had complied by the law?” Napolitano wondered. “By doing so, he’s invited people to want to dig deeper than the four-page summary.”

Barr wrote that Mueller left the decision of bringing obstruction charges against the president up to him. The attorney general then determined that the evidence gathered during the special counsel’s investigation did not establish that Trump committed a crime.

“When [Barr] said in his four-page letter that the government could not establish the existence of a conspiracy, he meant it could not establish it beyond a reasonable doubt,” Napolitano said. “Did [Mueller] find some evidence of a conspiracy? Of course, they did. If they didn’t, [Barr] would have told us.”

The Fox News analyst predicted that Mueller’s report would inevitably be released, a demand Democrats have been making since Sunday, when Barr submitted his summary of the special counsel’s key findings to Congress.