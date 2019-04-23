Former President Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton tweeted condolences on Sunday to the people who were killed during an attack on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter.

And Fox News is shredding them for it.

“The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity,” Obama wrote. “On a day devoted to love, redemption and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.”

Clinton also used the phrase “Easter worshippers” to describe the victims of the attacks, which left more than 300 dead:

On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2019

Their use of the phrase “Easter worshippers” instead of “Christian” appeared to violate the Fox News version of political correctness, with multiple personalities on the network and its website attacking Obama and Clinton. Laura Ingraham, Brit Hume and Jesse Watters as well as network contributor Newt Gingrich joined a host of right-wing critics on Twitter who took offense:

Christians. We don’t worship Easter. We worship Jesus Christ. https://t.co/CURZWuTXvw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 22, 2019

How do President Obama and Secretary Clinton both come up with Easter worshippers in their tweets about the murders in Sri Lanka? To have both of them use the same term the same day is strange. Is Easter Worshipper the left’s new way to avoid the word Christian? Pathetic — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) April 22, 2019

Easter Worshippers? This is a made up phrase. Why do liberals make up phrases like this? #TheFive pic.twitter.com/tsOznc5euF — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 22, 2019

In his tweet about the attack, President Donald Trump mentioned neither Easter nor Christians but instead sent condolences to the victims of “a terrorist attack on churches and hotels.” Fox News did not take him to task for failing to mention Christians.

Fox News also used the phrase “Easter worshippers” in a headline about the Notre Dame cathedral fire, and while the story came from The Associated Press, the network could have reworded the headline.