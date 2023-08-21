LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Fox News host apparently decided the best way to deal with Tropical Storm Hilary was to ― wait for it ― blame it on Joe Biden.

At the opening of Fox News’ “Big Weekend Show” on Sunday, host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who goes by just Kennedy, engaged in some casual xenophobia by jokingly implying the storm was just another immigrant.

“The wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary. Forty-two million desperate souls in the path of the storm, which made landfall in Mexico several hours ago. But they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America,” she said.

Fox News literally blamed tropical storm Hilary on Joe Biden.



“They let it right into the country because it’s Joe Biden’s America.” pic.twitter.com/Zpyff5yJtZ — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 21, 2023

Although most people will accept that Kennedy was just making an awful immigration joke, the anti-Trump website Meidas Touch noted that “a good number of MAGA Republican weather modification conspiracy theorists could have taken Fox News’ reporting a different way.” It added, “Let’s just say the Jewish Space Laser crowd eats this stuff up.”

Not surprisingly, Kennedy’s comments attracted a deluge of comments from users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Do these people think this hurricane was an immigrant from Mexico https://t.co/HoV1sucddd — hk (@hassankhan) August 21, 2023

Since they can't dig up dirt on Pres. Biden, they just blame him for natural disasters. 🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/yGPC6aiaVJ — Judy Hockenbrough ☮️🌊🟧 (@JHockenbrough) August 21, 2023

Well duh….everyone knows that Trump’s wall would’ve stopped the storm before it crossed the border https://t.co/ri8gv98V8J — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 21, 2023

Everything is so fucking stupid https://t.co/GAoOYeP0cx — Sara Danver (@notthemessenger) August 21, 2023

It’s really a toss up as to whether Fox is mocking itself or dead serious. Either way, #FoxIsPropaganda. #GOPClownShow https://t.co/osI8zbIhiv — Scott Williams (@mostx1) August 21, 2023

I suppose they wanted us to nuke it.🙄 https://t.co/fHPt8mY8Ft — Boats 🇺🇸⚓️🌊 💙 🇺🇦 🐦 🖕✖️ (@deckape_1) August 21, 2023

If you thought Fox had any credibility left. https://t.co/tUu74vjWfb — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) August 21, 2023

FOX intellectualism at work … https://t.co/pcAtK6xHFD — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) August 21, 2023

Damn, I wish I could control the weather like @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats and I’ll bet the @GOP and @FoxNews wish that as well! https://t.co/qe0GxwpDbI — Ian (@ian59488311) August 21, 2023

Somehow they will spin this around to Hillary’s (2 L’s) emails, aren’t they? https://t.co/TRbM4QjA7p — Changfucius (@TheChangfucius) August 21, 2023

He didn’t even throw one roll of paper towels at it. https://t.co/h5zysMt8n1 — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) August 21, 2023

FFS this is real. When I first saw it I chuckled thinking someone had to have done a voiceover. But noooo Fox I’d actually saying Pres Biden “let the storm in.” I just can’t with these yahoos anymore. https://t.co/ko9evcCTEI — Rosemarie Lane 🇺🇸🏴☠️🏝🎣🐶 (@KeysMom1031) August 21, 2023

Oh come on now… Hunter Biden’s laptop had something to do with it too. 🙄😆 https://t.co/4wmbkMsRbP — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) August 21, 2023