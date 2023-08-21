A Fox News host apparently decided the best way to deal with Tropical Storm Hilary was to ― wait for it ― blame it on Joe Biden.
At the opening of Fox News’ “Big Weekend Show” on Sunday, host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who goes by just Kennedy, engaged in some casual xenophobia by jokingly implying the storm was just another immigrant.
“The wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary. Forty-two million desperate souls in the path of the storm, which made landfall in Mexico several hours ago. But they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America,” she said.
Although most people will accept that Kennedy was just making an awful immigration joke, the anti-Trump website Meidas Touch noted that “a good number of MAGA Republican weather modification conspiracy theorists could have taken Fox News’ reporting a different way.” It added, “Let’s just say the Jewish Space Laser crowd eats this stuff up.”
Not surprisingly, Kennedy’s comments attracted a deluge of comments from users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Amazingly, Kennedy’s comments are not the most uninformed weather-related remarks made by Republicans. For example, when Donald Trump was president, he reportedly suggested “multiple times” that homeland security and national security officials explore using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from striking the United States.