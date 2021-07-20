Fox News' Bret Baier Fact-Checks Trump Statement Attacking His Election Coverage

Fox News anchor Bret Baier threw facts at Donald Trump on Monday after the former president went on a tirade against him for reporting that President Joe Biden fairly won Arizona in the 2020 election.

Trump attacked Baier, his show, Fox News and other media outlets Friday for “siding with” the Maricopa County Election Board in reporting that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. The Arizona Senate held a briefing Thursday on the ongoing Republican-led audit of the results in Maricopa County, which was won by Biden.

Trump fumed that the media wouldn’t report on the “findings” presented by the third-party auditors at the hearing, which one Arizona columnist said was akin to “one of MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s informercials” or a Trump press release.

“The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier,” Trump said.

Baier was on the air when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night ― a decision that enraged Trump and many Fox News viewers. Baier acknowledged Trump’s latest grievances Monday.

“Former President Trump put out a statement this weekend insisting voter fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona’s Electoral College votes,” Baier said. “He actually pointed to the reporting on this show.”

Baier then walked through and debunked each of Trump’s claims from the statement.

“Former President Trump says 74,000 mail-in ballots were received that were never mailed,” he said. “That claim appears to be based on data that does not show the total mail-in vote and does not reflect the total early vote either, something acknowledged by the third-party audit itself.”

He added:

The Trump claim that all access logs to the voting machines were wiped was debunked back in May by the Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors. Former President Trump claims the election server was hacked during the election. Maricopa County says its election server is not connected to the internet, and independent auditors found no evidence of a breach there. As we reported last week, there have been a total of 182 potential fraud cases referred to investigators in Arizona. Only four have led to charges.

Biden won Arizona by just more than 10,400 votes, marking the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since 1996. The state’s results have been audited multiple times since Nov. 3 by the state and county, and no evidence has emerged to suggest the vote was not secure.

