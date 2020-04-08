Fox News Host: 'What's The Big Deal' About Holding Election Amid Lockdown?

“Ladies and gentlemen, what’s the big deal?” Kilmeade asked on Tuesday’s episode of “Outnumbered.”

“Keep your social distance, wear your gloves, have election workers take care of everything is sanitary, and get used to it,” Kilmeade continued. “This is the way it’s going to be. We’re going to incrementally get back to normal.”

“I salute Wisconsin for doing it,” he added, in stark contrast to criticism that the state’s GOP-controlled legislature has received for pressing on with the poll.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 2,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Almost 100 people in the state have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the contagion.

