Brian Kilmeade Becomes Latest Fox Host To Rip Trump Over Baseless Election Claims

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade attacked Donald Trump on Sunday and said he has seen no evidence that proves the former president’s claims of election fraud.

Kilmeade joined the growing chorus of criticism from the staunchly Trump-supporting Fox News amid reports that owner Rupert Murdoch is turning his back on Trump in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for a possible White House run in 2024. Neither Trump nor DeSantis have announced that they’re running.

The “Fox & Friends” host told Howard Kurtz on “Media Buzz” about his experience interviewing Trump at West Point where he watched the Army-Navy game after the 2020 election.

“The president was unhinged during that period,” Kilmeade recalled. “...As soon as we were done, he just stormed off. And you know how long I’ve known him, for 15 years or 20 years prior to him going to the White House. I’ve never seen him so angry.”

He’s convinced he was robbed, Kilmeade said, referring to Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

“I’ve said this before: I believe from the time when the election results came in until January 6th is the worst moment of Donald Trump’s political career,” said Kilmeade.

“I think how you lose in life defines who you are,” he added. “And even if there are things that bother you, welcome to the world. A lot of times times things don’t work out, and are so-called ‘unfair.’ Your team couldn’t prove [the vote was rigged], move on,” Kilmeade added.

Trump became angry with Kilmeade during the West Point interview because the Fox host briefly challenged him on the vote fraud claims.

“Your guys have been unable to prove it as of now,” Kilmeade told Trump.

“Excuse me, excuse me, we have proven it,” Trump insisted.

Trump also boasted in the interview about the upcoming “Stop the Steal” rally that would end with the storming of the U.S. Capitol, injurious attacks on some 140 police officers and the arrests of 840 Trump supporters.

Earlier this year, Kilmeade lectured Trump in an appearance on Media Buzz, saying: “In life, you have to learn to lose.”

Kilmeade’s comments on Sunday were the latest in a recent series of attacks on Trump by Murdoch-controlled media outlets.

Two days later, Fox anchor Bret Baier praised the Republican election officials and members of Trump’s own administration who stood up to his bogus election claims.

Both The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal have also launched attacks on Trump in scathing editorials.

“Trump betrayed his supporters by conning them on Jan. 6, and he is still doing it,” the Journal editorial stated on June 10.