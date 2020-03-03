Fox News' Brit Hume Proves Why You Should Always Check Screenshots Before Tweeting

Someone remind Fox News’ Brit Hume to close down the tabs on his internet browser the next time he decides to share a screenshot online.

On Tuesday morning, the conservative network’s senior political analyst posted a screen grab of primary election betting odds showing former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic 2020 front-runner, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Twitter users were more titillated, however, by an open browser tab reading “Sexy Vixen Vinyl.”

Biden now clear favorite in betting odds as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cmaIztNLlk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

Hume tweeted the screenshot at 5:37 a.m. It’s unclear what the Sexy Vixen Vinyl browser tab may have featured.

The post, that remained online for almost three hours before being deleted, caught the attention of plenty of people on social media:

You should zoom in on Brit's tabs here. You won't be disappointed. https://t.co/QQqedMO4VJ — Praying for the President - Psalms 109:8 (@coryprovost) March 3, 2020

in Brit Hume’s defense the first Sexy Vixen Vinyl tape is an acknowledged classic https://t.co/lcQ2Mmynj6 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 3, 2020

“Brit Hume Sexy Vixen Vinyl” is a phrase that works to the rhythm of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme and now I can’t unhear it. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 3, 2020

You laugh, Sexy Vixen Vinyl Vampiresses has excellent has excellent political analysis. — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) March 3, 2020

For historical purposes, tfw u doing some political analysis for Fox News then check ur bank account before hunting down some sexy vinyl vixens pic.twitter.com/8jMNsT9Qus — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 3, 2020

Hi Brit!



This is fascinating... but please tell us more about your "Sexy Vixen" tab. pic.twitter.com/6EZtuITXbN — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) March 3, 2020

I'm voting for Sexy Vixen Vinyl — Clancy Moped (@CreldBrumple) March 3, 2020

The ole Vixen tab is still there, and at 5:35 am on a Tuesday no less! Brit needs to be ready to go at all hours! — Wade (@WadeStevenson74) March 3, 2020

Brit checking his money, his cash, his hoes, his health status, and election results at 5:30 am on a Tuesday



Same as me. https://t.co/mZU5dIbkfj — #BlackWomensHistoryWeek 2/25-3/3 (@FeministaJones) March 3, 2020

So i think @brithume it trying to send a message to America. And that message is: I’m a naughty, naughty boy, and I need a good spanking. https://t.co/K3SqihrqPC — eric ½ 🐝 (@PSeigh) March 3, 2020

I too look at 'sexy vixen vinyl' when i can't sleep waiting for my betting odds to change. — Lumpy Louise, Text "F*ck You Mike" to 80510 (@LumpyLouish) March 3, 2020

Unless Sexy Vixen is parlaying election odds, not sure you meant to screenshot this as is. — Christopher Toth (@MCTothSTL) March 3, 2020

Love to wake up early in the morning and research my three favorite things: viral outbreaks, politics, and sexy vixen vinyl. pic.twitter.com/BXHkBXgeaE — AndyH 🍻 (@AndyGHardman) March 3, 2020

People keep laughing about the sexy vixen tab but honestly my first thing was “who banks at SunTrust?” https://t.co/eQf1bLTEaD — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 3, 2020

I hear sexy vixen vinyl gots a 60% upswing — crossfaded tourettes greatest hits 🐒🔧 (@Finkelmeister) March 3, 2020

Lol look at his tabs before it gets deleted https://t.co/aMTB2Wl5vi — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 3, 2020