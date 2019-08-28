Following a straightforward interview Wednesday morning with Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa, the president tweeted his outrage that Fox News host Sandra Smith offered “zero pushback” during a conversation that “heavily promot[ed] the Democrats.”

“HOPELESS & CLUELESS!” Trump said, before adding, “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

Hume, who has been with the network since 1996, was quick to respond to the president’s meltdown.

“Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you,” he wrote.

Hume has criticized the president in the past, particularly regarding Trump’s dissatisfaction with the network’s coverage of the Democrats running to challenge him in 2020. When Trump lashed out at Fox News for hosting South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg in May, Hume responded.

“Say this for Buttigieg,” Hume wrote on Twitter. “He’s willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job of a news channel.”

It’s no secret that Fox News has functioned as a propaganda-like arm for Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign. He often airs his praises of and grievances with the network over Twitter — the latter of which seems to have increased in recent months.