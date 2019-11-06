“They have a lot of money, they are not spending it. Democrats are spending a lot of money on a contested primary,” he continued in video shared by Raw Story. “Trump has got a ton of money, he’s raising money at a fever clip because he doesn’t just get it from the millionaires and billionaires, he also gets it from is grassroots, popular supporters. Trump has all of this money and they are going to light up whatever Democrat emerges from this process.”