Fox News' Chris Wallace Can't Help But Agree With DNC Chair On Trump's Emergency

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez turned the tables on Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during a discussion on border security, using one of the newsman’s own talking points against him.

Wallace asked Perez on Sunday whether his party could be cast as lax on illegal immigration because of opposition to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his promised border wall.

But Perez said “the facts belie that,” and emphasized it’s possible to “have secure borders and the rule of law.”

“That’s what we have fought for,” Perez he told Wallace, citing the Fox host’s interview last week with right-wing White House policy adviser Stephen Miller. “You correctly pointed out that there has been no factual circumstance where the president asked for ‘x,’ Congress said ‘no,’ and the president went ahead and did it.”

Wallace noted during his interview with Miller that Trump’s justification for the emergency was unprecedented and questioned whether it was an abuse of power to access funds without congressional approval.

Wallace conceded that Perez’s case was solid.

“I hate it when people turn my own words against me,” he said. “Well played, Mr. Chairman.”

The president returned to immigration fearmongering in a tweet Monday, warning, “Drugs, Gangs and Human Trafficking must be stopped!”

We have a State of Emergency at our Southern Border. Border Patrol, our Military and local Law Enforcement are doing a great job, but without the Wall, which is now under major construction, you cannot have Border Security. Drugs, Gangs and Human Trafficking must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019