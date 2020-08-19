Fox News’ Chris Wallace Explains Why Trump’s Latest Election Claim Is ‘Troubling’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace described President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to cast doubt on the result of the upcoming 2020 election as “troubling.”

Trump on Monday told supporters during a rally in Wisconsin: “The only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom,” anchor Sandra Smith asked Wallace what Trump’s claim told him “about what we could see and hear over the next couple of months from the president.”

“Well, look, the president obviously is going to make the case for himself and make the case against (Democratic nominee) Joe Biden,” Wallace replied. “But this is troubling and he did it in my interview with him, I guess, three weeks ago, he has done it repeatedly before and since.”

“The argument that if he loses, it’s because the election was stolen from him, not because of a majority of Americans voted against him, you know, obviously one of the things that we treasure in this country is the peaceful transition of power,” explained Wallace.

“I’m not saying Joe Biden is going to win and Donald Trump is going to lose. But if that should happen and there’s certainly a possibility that it will,” Wallace continued. “One would hope that whoever wins, whoever loses, that both sides will agree that was the judgment of the American people and they’re going to abide by it.”

“So it is an argument that, as you say, President Trump made in 2016,” Wallace concluded. “Of course, he didn’t have to make it after the election because he did win. But he’s raising that specter again for 2020.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!