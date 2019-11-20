Fox News host Chris Wallace used an analogy about Prince Andrew to explain why it would be an awful idea for Donald Trump to testify in the House impeachment inquiry into himself, despite the president’s claim that he may do so.

Trump on Monday tweeted:

Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Wallace, on Tuesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom,” explained why it would be “unwise.”

“I would think that would be akin to Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which one British critic said was like an airplane crashing into an oil tanker causing a tsunami that set off a nuclear explosion,” he noted, in reference to the British royal’s controversial interview with the BBC at the weekend in which he attempted to defend his relationship with the late billionaire pedophile Epstein.

“It’s an entertaining thing and it certainly got us all talking,” Wallace added. “But my guess is it’s not gonna happen and if it did, it would be a very controversial and unwise policy by the president.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday similarly expressed doubt that Trump would testify in the inquiry against himself. “If he doesn’t know that you and I know that he knows he isn’t going to ever testify, then he must think we are all idiots,” he claimed.