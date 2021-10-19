Fox News Hosts Trashed For ‘Disgraceful’ Spin On Colin Powell’s Death

Personalities on Fox News have been slammed for using the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from complications of COVID-19 to question the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.
Tucker Carlson, Will Cain and John Roberts each faced backlash for their coverage. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated but also had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that attacks the immune system, making him more susceptible to the effects of the virus.
Cain used the news of Powell’s death to rail against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, claim there’d be calls for “more truth from our government” and note that fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19, even though the vast majority of victims now are unvaccinated.
Roberts deleted a widely criticized tweet saying Powell’s death “raises new questions” about the shots, replacing it with a thread saying he was not anti-vaccine.
Carlson, meanwhile, suggested Americans are “being lied to” about the vaccines. He did not appear to reference Powell’s other health issues until the end of his broadcast.
CNN’s Don Lemon ripped Fox News for its response.
“The man had just died and this guy couldn’t wait to make it into a fight about vaccine mandates. It is disgraceful,” he said of Cain.
Others agreed: