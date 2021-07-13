Fox News’ mixed messaging on COVID-19 vaccines is displayed in a montage that aired on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” on Monday.

In the 30-second clip, some personalities on the conservative network hail healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic and encourage people to receive the shots that scientists and public health bodies worldwide have declared safe and effective at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Others, such as prime time hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, offer up skeptical takes on the jabs — and rail against President Joe Biden’s proposed door-to-door vaccine drive.

The supercut aired amid a worrying slowdown in vaccination rates and the rise of the more transmissible delta variant of the virus.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Fox News Channel's conflicting messages on vaccines. The hypocrisy is real. pic.twitter.com/oMaN2P5lys — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) July 12, 2021