Fox News Contributor Goes On Wild ‘Pearl Harbor’ Rant About Burned Christmas Tree

A Fox News contributor’s hot take on the torching of the network’s Christmas tree went up in smoke.
The Rev. Jacques DeGraff evoked Pearl Harbor during Thursday’s lightning ceremony of the replacement for the tree that was set afire early Wednesday.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why are you here?’ I’m here because these colors don’t run,” DeGraff said in comments televised live on “The Five.”
“Eighty years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor,” DeGraff continued. “We didn’t fold then and we won’t fold now because we’ve come this far by faith. In our tradition, we say ’this little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. And the red, the white, the blue and the light of America, we’re going to let it shine.”
