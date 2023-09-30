Fox News Contributor Isn't So 'Enchanted' By Taylor Swift's Game Day Language

Fox News contributor Joe Concha isn’t vibing with Taylor Swift’s enthusiastic response to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s touchdown on Sunday.
Concha, a columnist for The Messenger, railed about the “Karma” singer appearing to shout “let’s fucking go” while cheering on her rumored love interest after the star tight end scored to push his team to a 40-0 lead last weekend.
“Here you have Taylor Swift, probably just met Travis Kelce’s mom for the first time, they’re at the game last week and she’s going ‘let’s effin’ go,′ right in front of her,’” Concha remarked on Friday’s edition of “Fox & Friends First.”
Fox News’ Carley Shimkus interjected and noted that Kelce’s family found Swift to be “lovely” before Concha dismissed the argument.
“Lovely. I’m sorry, if I heard that and my son was dating a girl who has a mouth like a Teamster, that’s it. Either way, this couple’s already more annoying.”
The comments arrived after Concha, earlier in the program, declared that he would double down on his criticism where he called the singer “trash” in an appearance on “The Annie Frey Show” this past week.
Concha’s “bad blood” with #Traylor adds his name to a list of other figures at Fox News who have chimed in on the alleged couple that’s shaken up the football – and pop music – world.
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) brushed off Concha’s take on the pair and joked that he should listen to Kelce speak.
Swift is reportedly set to be in the crowd to watch Kelce’s Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey.