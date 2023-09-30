Fox News Contributor Isn't So 'Enchanted' By Taylor Swift's Game Day Language

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Concha, a columnist for The Messenger, railed about the “Karma” singer appearing to shout “let’s fucking go” while cheering on her rumored love interest after the star tight end scored to push his team to a 40-0 lead last weekend.

Advertisement

“Here you have Taylor Swift, probably just met Travis Kelce’s mom for the first time, they’re at the game last week and she’s going ‘let’s effin’ go,′ right in front of her,’” Concha remarked on Friday’s edition of “Fox & Friends First.”

Fox News’ Carley Shimkus interjected and noted that Kelce’s family found Swift to be “lovely” before Concha dismissed the argument.

“Lovely. I’m sorry, if I heard that and my son was dating a girl who has a mouth like a Teamster, that’s it. Either way, this couple’s already more annoying.”

The comments arrived after Concha, earlier in the program, declared that he would double down on his criticism where he called the singer “trash” in an appearance on “The Annie Frey Show” this past week.

Advertisement

Joe Concha is horrified that Taylor Swift, who is 33, said "Let's fucking go" during a sporting event.



"I'm sorry, if I heard that and my son was dating a girl who has a mouth like a teamster, that's it" pic.twitter.com/LSqk9o7k4C — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 29, 2023

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) brushed off Concha’s take on the pair and joked that he should listen to Kelce speak.

— Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) September 29, 2023

Minding her own business supporting her man lol very odd of you to pick apart and study her lips during it. Get a life 😭 — 🌱Fawn (@lovefawnx) September 29, 2023

Advertisement

“If my son was dating a girl who supported him and rooted for him, I would be so upset” — Glen (@Glenjamin_Smith) September 29, 2023

If there’s one thing young people will absolutely do, it’s break up with someone cause their parents told them to — SeanGroark (@SeanGroark) September 29, 2023

Kelsey’s mom is a football mom, she’s heard a lot worse. Especially as an NFL mom. 😂 My wife drops F bombs like crazy. LFG at a game is catch. I married her for a reason. — HoorayForEric 😃 (@hoorayforeric) September 29, 2023