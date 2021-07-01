Fox News contributor Marie Harf said Wednesday that she’d wear masks on airplanes for the rest of her life, and was met with incredulity and mockery from her colleagues on air.

Harf, during a panel discussion about the lifting of COVID-19 mask mandates on Fox Business’ “Kennedy” show this week, was asked by host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery if she thought the requirement of wearing masks on-board aircraft would soon be removed.

“Look, I’m going to wear a mask on a plane for the rest of my life, even if I don’t have to,” replied the former Obama aide. “Planes are gross, I think, just to begin with,” she continued, echoing a point famously made by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“But I think they will. You are in close quarters. I’m going to, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to own it,” Harf said.

“What?!?” responded fellow panel member Guy Benson. Kennedy laughed at the suggestion.

Commentator Kat Timpf said she’d “done plenty of gross things without a mask on.”

“But I think they will. It makes everyone feel better,” Harf argued. “You don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t. So, mask up on planes.”

Kennedy scoffed at Harf’s suggestion, saying she was “going to wear caftans on every flight from now on.”

“All passengers on public conveyances” including airplanes are “required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth” regardless of their vaccination status, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in May said wearing face masks on airplanes was “a matter of safety, but it’s also a matter of respect.”

