Fox News' 'Utterly Insane S**t' About COVID-19 Slammed In Searing Supercut

A new online attack ad slams Fox News’ personalities and guests for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Veteran radio host Chip Franklin warns in the 3-minute spot ― promoted by the Really American anti-Trump PAC on social media Friday ― that the conservative network will end up getting people killed with its falsehoods.

“That’s what a super spreader event looks like, you know it as Fox News and its viewers can’t get enough and some even watch it from their hospital beds as they die from COVID,” Franklin says in the clip alongside footage of people on Fox including its prime time stars Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson downplaying the threat of COVID-19, railing against lockdowns and mask mandates aimed at combatting its spread.

“Look, 40 million people watch these shows and only these shows and follow their edicts about no masks, no distancing, hydroxychloroquine and other utterly insane shit,” Franklin adds. “Then Trump repeats Fox and Fox repeats Trump.”

Check out the video here:

It’s unclear if the ad, which was released as Fox’s Tucker Carlson faced fierce backlash for sowing doubt about COVID-19 vaccines, will air on television.

After running multiple anti-Trump spots before the election, Really American has since turned to stumping for the Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5 with attack ads calling out the Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

