Fox News’ Coronavirus Coverage Is 1 Big Conspiracy In ‘Daily Show’ Parody

Fox News’ widely criticized coverage of the coronavirus pandemic provided the perfect comic fodder for “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic in a mocking clip released online Thursday.
In the video, Lydic claimed to have binged on the widely watched conservative network for 48 hours straight. She then regurgitated right-wing talking points and conspiracy theories about the ongoing public health crisis, reminscent of some of those propagated by personalities on Fox in recent weeks.
“First off, the World Health Organization? Or as I like to call it the World Hell Organization,” began Lydic, later making wild claims about Democrats Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, pot and 5G.
Check out the clip here:
And Trevor Noah’s monologue from Thursday night’s show here:
