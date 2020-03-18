Stunning Supercut Exposes Fox News's Dangerous Hypocrisy On Coronavirus

Many of the voices on Fox News spent more than a month minimizing the coronavirus outbreak and accusing the rest of the media of over-hyping the threat to make President Donald Trump look bad.
Now, the network is finally taking the spread of the infection seriously.
A Washington Post video, above, shows how quickly the network’s hosts changed their tune, from downplaying the risk and blaming Democrats for using the virus to attack Trump to warning viewers of the dangers.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter