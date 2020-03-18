POLITICS

Stunning Supercut Exposes Fox News's Dangerous Hypocrisy On Coronavirus

The conservative network's hosts downplayed the threat and claimed Democrats were hyping it to make Trump look bad. Now, they've changed their tune.

Many of the voices on Fox News spent more than a month minimizing the coronavirus outbreak and accusing the rest of the media of over-hyping the threat to make President Donald Trump look bad.

Now, the network is finally taking the spread of the infection seriously. 

A Washington Post video, above, shows how quickly the network’s hosts changed their tune, from downplaying the risk and blaming Democrats for using the virus to attack Trump to warning viewers of the dangers. 

HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Donald Trump Politics and Government Coronavirus Fox News Covid 19
