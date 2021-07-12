Former President Donald Trump aired his same old election grievances Sunday, but Fox News mixed things up a little with an on-screen disclaimer about his false claims.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Trump launched into his tired fiction that he received more votes than Joe Biden in the 2020 election. After those comments, while Trump had switched topics, a chyron caption appeared on Fox News’ broadcast that said: “The voting system companies have denied the various allegations made by President Trump and his counsel regarding the 2020 election.”

The chyron stayed on the screen for 38 seconds, according to Mediaite.

This is a real disclaimer that ran on Fox during Trump's CPAC Dallas speech: "THE VOTING SYSTEM COMPANIES HAVE DENIED THE VARIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP..." pic.twitter.com/cTvWJgV9DK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 11, 2021

Fox News is defending defamation lawsuits filed by voting systems companies Dominion and Smartmatic after allowing guests to spout outrageous conspiracy theories that the election was fixed.

Dominion has demanded $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News. Smartmatic filed its own $2.7 billion lawsuit in February.