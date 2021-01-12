ENTERTAINMENT

Fox News Personalities Are 'Real Victims' Of Insurrection In Mock 'Daily Show' Bit

Trevor Noah's show called out those on the conservative network moaning about losing Twitter followers.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” ripped the Fox News personalities who appear more concerned about losing Twitter followers than the chaos and deaths caused by last week’s U.S. Capitol riot.

Noah’s “In Memoriam”-style montage released Monday featured footage of hosts and guests on the conservative network ― including “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade ― who have complained about losing tens of thousands of fans on social media in the platforms’ crackdown on conspiracy theories.

The Fox News complainers are “the real victims” of the insurrection provoked by the president, the title of the clip sarcastically suggests. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer beaten with a fire extinguisher and a rioter shot by police.

Check out the video here:

