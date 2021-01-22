ENTERTAINMENT

'Daily Show' Taunts Fox News, Right-Wing Media For Nonsense Biden ‘Scandals’

They were on the attack from the very first day.

President Joe Biden was barely in office for a day when right-wing media began its attack.

Led by Fox News, conservative commentators and talk-show hosts blasted him for everything from cycling on a Peloton exercise bike to being sworn in about 10 minutes early during the inauguration ceremony. 

On Thursday, “The Daily Show” put together a supercut video showing all the bogus “scandals” that Fox News and Newsmax had uncovered: 

