1 Of Fox News' Most Blatant Hypocrisies Exposed In Damning 'Daily Show' Supercut

Fox News hates protests ― when they’re held by Black Lives Matter demonstrators to promote social justice. But when a crowd of mostly white truckers jammed the Beltway and demanded an audience with lawmakers to end measures intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the right-wing network took a much more supportive view.
“The Daily Show” exposed this hypocrisy with a new supercut video. It shows what the Fox News hosts said about Black Lives Matter rallies, but features video of the trucker protests instead: