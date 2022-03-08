Politics

1 Of Fox News' Most Blatant Hypocrisies Exposed In Damning 'Daily Show' Supercut

Fox News changed its tune about protests and protesters in a hurry.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Fox News hates protests ― when they’re held by Black Lives Matter demonstrators to promote social justice. But when a crowd of mostly white truckers jammed the Beltway and demanded an audience with lawmakers to end measures intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the right-wing network took a much more supportive view.

“The Daily Show” exposed this hypocrisy with a new supercut video. It shows what the Fox News hosts said about Black Lives Matter rallies, but features video of the trucker protests instead:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

CoronavirusFox News the daily showvaccine mandateblack lives matter protest