Fox Ratchets Up COVID-19 Workplace Safety And Gets White House Thumbs-Up

Fox has told its employees it will enforce daily COVID-19 testing for the few who haven’t been vaccinated, earning praise from the White House on Tuesday.

In a memo circulated after President Joe Biden announced tougher safety mandates for businesses, Fox Corp. human resources chief Kevin Lord said he was “pleased” to report a robust 90%-plus inoculation rate for the company, which happens to oversee the vaccine-bashing Fox News.

“Soon we will introduce another important health and safety measure for access to our facilities ― daily COVID testing for the small group of employees who are not vaccinated or have not provided their vaccination status,” Lord wrote in the letter, shared by CNN’s Oliver Darcy. “We appreciate your continued cooperation as we work together in the best interests of our shared well-being.”

The company’s stance for its employees contrasts wildly with the blathering of its prime-time hosts on Fox News. Many have consistently sowed doubt about the vaccine and criticized mask mandates. Tucker Carlson, perhaps the network’s most visible personality, even supported the use of fake vaccination cards to circumvent the rules. A chorus of discontent has also arisen from the right-wing channel over Biden’s new order that businesses with 100 or more workers must have all employees vaccinated or tested weekly.

But it seems Fox has gone one better than what the administration mandated ― and 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. noticed.

“Today’s news from Fox News follows a trend we’re seeing across the country: vaccination and testing requirements work,” a White House spokesperson told CNN’s Darcy. “We are glad they have stepped up to protect their workforce and strengthen the economy, and we encourage them convey to their audience that these types of practices will protect their employees, their communities, and the economy.”