Both Hannity and Ingraham declared Trump as the real winner of the two debates. Carlson, meanwhile, complained about the moment that candidates spoke in Spanish on stage.

All three regularly stump for Trump on their widely watched shows. Hannity has even revealed he will be joining Trump on the 2020 reelection campaign trail.

Hannity on Thursday night ranted about the “radical socialists” and their “ill-informed platforms” and “far-left fantasies” as he claimed “the real embarrassment” was that NBC asked MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to moderate.

He called her the “biggest conspiracy theorist in the country.”

Check out the clip here:

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, called the first debate “a cartoon” and took aim at Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke ― who he described as “the two whitest candidates on stage” ― for speaking in Spanish.

“Got that, gringo? You can add the English language to the long and growing list of things the Democratic Party considers racist,” said Carlson. “How long before you are banned from speaking it? Think we’re joking? Right. Better to learn Español if you want to talk to your grandkids. It’s a brand new world.”

Check out the segment here:

Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, criticized the Democratic candidates for adopting what she called “a slash and burn strategy toward every American tradition and common sense understanding of economics and governance.”

She also accused them of “Democrat looney-ness.”

Check out the segment here: