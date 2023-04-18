What's Hot

Why This Popular Career Advice Is Total B.S.

Personal Finance Gurus Share The Top Tips They Want Everyone To Know

33 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

Draymond Green Stomps On Domantas Sabonis And The Moment Hits Fans Hard

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Charged In Wisconsin With Sex Abuse

'Dystopian BS': DeSantis ’Prison Next To Disney World’ Idea Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Trump Calls His Own Former Chief Of Staff 'A Born Loser'

Odd Spiral Appears Amid Northern Lights In Alaska Night Sky

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Criticizes Texas Ruling Suspending Abortion Drug

'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Tears Into 'F**king Nuts' GOP Governor

Gabby Giffords Speaks Out About Black Kansas City Teen Shot In Head By Homeowner

Twitter Users Giggle Over GOP Lawmaker's 'Freudian Slip' During Trump Endorsement

U.S. NewsFox NewsDominion Voting Systems

Here's How Fox News Personalities Will Reportedly Avoid Media Circus Outside Trial

"You won’t be able to see anything," said NewsNation's Brian Entin.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Don’t expect to see images of Fox News personalities or Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch entering and leaving the Wilmington, Delaware, courthouse during the conservative network’s upcoming $1.6 billion defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

A big tent has been installed outside the rear entrance to the Leonard Williams Justice Center. On Monday, NewsNation’s Brian Entin suggested it was to shield Fox figures from public view.

“We were sort of under the assumption that Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity may actually walk in through the front door of the courthouse,” Entin said.

“But we discovered something interesting today, if this does actually go [to trial], when they testify,” he continued. “They’ve actually built this tent where we assume Murdoch and other high-profile witnesses will actually drive right into that tent. You won’t be able to see anything. They get out of the car and then they’re able to walk inside, out of the view of cameras.”

Watch the video here:

Getty Images shared this image of the setup on Monday:

Tents are put up near entrances on the back side of the Leonard Williams Justice Center.
Tents are put up near entrances on the back side of the Leonard Williams Justice Center.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Dominion alleges Fox hosts defamed the company when a number of its hosts and guests falsely claimed its machines were responsible for Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The trial had been slated to start Monday but was delayed by the judge. Reports said Fox was trying to settle the case out of court.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community