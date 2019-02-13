Fox Newsers Split On Border Security Spending Deal

Personalities on Fox News, President Donald Trump’s favorite cable TV network, can’t seem to agree on whether they support the congressional spending deal on border security.

The president’s key media allies panned the congressional compromise that includes a fraction of what Trump demanded for his promised border wall and slashes Immigration and Customs Enforcement beds for detainees by roughly 17 percent.

White House cheerleader Sean Hannity interrupted coverage of Trump’s El Paso rally on Monday so he could react, characterizing the proposal as “garbage” and warning Republicans they owed the public an explanation.

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham dismissed the plan as “pathetic” on Twitter, and Lou Dobbs called it “an insult to @POTUS and the American people.”

Pathetic. Lawmakers reach 'agreement in principle' in border security talks, with $1.3B for barrierhttps://t.co/prP9bLB68l — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 12, 2019

#BuildtheWall: Radical Dimms refuse to protect America, their "Deal" is an insult to @POTUS and the American people. Lawmakers reach 'agreement in principle' in border security talks, with $1.3B for barrier https://t.co/QfPnU917WH #FoxNews #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 12, 2019

However, “Fox & Friends,” the morning news program that Trump routinely favors with live-tweets, took a different tone.

The co-hosts suggested Trump take the deal, even though it didn’t meet his initial demand of $5.7 billion for a wall, according to a clip flagged by Media Matters. Steve Doocy hinted that the president might even have “something up his sleeve,” perhaps reflecting Trump’s new refrain that he’s building a wall anyway.

The reaction of Fox News personalities to the spending deal can have consequences beyond entertainment. A budget deal reached in December was headed for Trump’s signature until Fox News hosts denounced it, leading Trump to withdraw his support and turning into a standoff that shut down the government.

F&F's spinning even one mile of border wall as a big win for Trump (and shrugging off the bed decrease and low wall funding money)



Doocy: Keep in mind, Dems didn't want him to build one mile.



Earhardt: This is a big step, right?



Doocy: I bet Trump has something up his sleeve. pic.twitter.com/fDFxWpicSB — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 12, 2019

The new bipartisan compromise needs Trump’s signature by midnight Friday to avert a second government shutdown.