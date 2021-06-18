The wildly different ways that Fox News covered the summits that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held with Russian President Vladimir Putin came under the spotlight on “The Daily Show” Thursday.

Trevor Noah’s team cut footage of Fox personalities accusing Biden of doing certain things at Wednesday’s meeting with Putin with video of Trump actually doing them when he met with (and defended) Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018.

“Nice to see Fox News finally being honest about the Trump-Putin summit,” the show captioned the clip.

