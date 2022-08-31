Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

“Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” Trump wrote on Truth Social this week.

Bream actually checked the former president. “All of us on this panel know that is not happening,” she said. “When the president says things like this, the former president, it gets a lot of eyeballs saying this is outrageous.”

Trump’s latest outburst came on the heels of reports that Facebook was warned by the FBI to be on the lookout for Russian propaganda before the 2020 election. The FBI did not specifically mention stories about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” ― a persistent GOP talking point that Trump often cites involving unproven claims of corruption on the part of Joe Biden and his son. However, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg allowed that the social network did limit the newsfeed ranking of New York Post stories about the laptop ― seen by many as a hit job by the GOP ― for a few days while fact-checkers determined their veracity. Conservatives, led by Trump, claimed that meant the FBI manipulated the election in Democrats’ favor.

“There is no constitutional provision to rectify some of the things that we have since found out happened in the 2020 election,” Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said, hewing to the channel’s Trump loyalty. “At the same, these types of things that do come out are very serious and they cannot be allowed to happen in the future. ... You cannot have your law enforcement agencies controlling what’s happening in elections.”

Jeff Mason of Reuters was a voice of reason in the discussion, noting there is no constitutional vehicle for Trump to get reinstated while reminding fellow panelists ― and viewers ― that Joe Biden won in a free and fair election in 2020.

Ari Fleischer, who was White House press secretary under George W. Bush, agreed. He said Trump’s only recourse would be to repeat former President Grover Cleveland’s feat. Cleveland lost a reelection bid to Benjamin Harrison in 1888 and came back to beat him in 1892.