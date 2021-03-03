Fox News' Weird, Full-Day Freakout Over Dr. Seuss Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Fox News went into full freakout mode on Tuesday after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six books over “hurtful and wrong” stereotypes and racist imagery.
“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the organization said.
Fox News spent much of the day deriding “cancel culture” despite the fact that the company made the decision on its own and most of the beloved author’s books will remain in circulation.
The progressive watchdog group Media Matters counted 85 mentions of Seuss on Fox News by 4 p.m.:
Here’s a sampling:
And it didn’t let up from there. Dr. Seuss was also featured during the evening as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson devoted portions of their shows to the subject.
Fox News critics on social media couldn’t get over how much airtime the network devoted to the story ― and lamented all the news that didn’t get as much coverage as a result: