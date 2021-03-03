Fox News' Weird, Full-Day Freakout Over Dr. Seuss Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Fox News went into full freakout mode on Tuesday after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six books over “hurtful and wrong” stereotypes and racist imagery.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the organization said.

Fox News spent much of the day deriding “cancel culture” despite the fact that the company made the decision on its own and most of the beloved author’s books will remain in circulation.

The progressive watchdog group Media Matters counted 85 mentions of Seuss on Fox News by 4 p.m.:

I count 85 mentions of "Seuss" on Fox News today as of 4 p.m via closed caption., they've covered his purported cancelation every hour since 4 a.m., saying his name an average of 7 times an hour. https://t.co/lBUXE2WNGp — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 2, 2021

Here’s a sampling:

Just a normal day of watching the news. I’m sure this isn’t doing anything bad to my brain. Cool cool. Love to get my news. pic.twitter.com/RgZOYZDd0u — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 3, 2021

And it didn’t let up from there. Dr. Seuss was also featured during the evening as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson devoted portions of their shows to the subject.

Fox News critics on social media couldn’t get over how much airtime the network devoted to the story ― and lamented all the news that didn’t get as much coverage as a result:

War on Seuss is the new war on Christmas. https://t.co/i05mz81RXO — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 3, 2021

We’re going to need a National Dr. Seuss Investigative Commission to iron this all out https://t.co/yBnQmnhT10 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is facing yet another credible allegation of sexual harassment.



Over in D.C., a rising star in the Republican Party is facing a similar reckoning — but Fox News would rather ask him about … Dr. Seuss? pic.twitter.com/wPySdNYNTp — The Recount (@therecount) March 3, 2021

If they couldn’t talk about Dr Seuss & Mr Potato Head, what would @FoxNews talk about? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 2, 2021

EVERY NEWS CHANNEL: We’re all gonna get vaccinated by summer!



FOX NEWS: https://t.co/pa2o8Gm1Nk — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 3, 2021

This is such great news. Now we just need a mass information campaign so white Republicans will take it and we can all have our lives back. It's too bad Fox News can't help out, but they seem pretty overwhelmed reporting out crucial stories about Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. https://t.co/QQf5DOuzyu — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 2, 2021

I feel like Fox News should be paying royalties for all the mileage they're getting out of Dr. Seuss. — Sean Quinlan ⚖ (@SPQ_ESQ) March 3, 2021

CNN/MSNBC: FBI director testifies about the January 6 Capitol attack and extremism



Fox News: Cancel culture goes after Dr. Seuss pic.twitter.com/DpDHNzpjoO — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021

Fox News: Charlie Kirk on Dr. Seuss

CNN: FBI director on insurrection

MSNBC: FBI director on insurrection pic.twitter.com/v9kXB5GS44 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 2, 2021

Fox News is losing their shit over Dr. Seuss... as if anyone who watches or works for that network has ever read a book.. pic.twitter.com/Ke6D1R6649 — C.W. {SPACE LASER JEDI MASTER} (@CShaef6687) March 3, 2021

Seriously Fox News you can’t have it both ways on the pressing matter of title inflation in the medical field.



Either Dr. Jill Biden and Seuss get the chop or America is uncancelled and both are revered for their cultural contributions. Pick a lane. https://t.co/G9ukARbsEh — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 2, 2021

The launch of Hannity's Book Club pic.twitter.com/cizze1mWTN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 3, 2021

Oh, you didn't think Tucker was going to skip out on the Great Dr. Seuss Culture War tonight, did you?



"So it's Dr. Seuss's birthday. The Biden administration is refusing to celebrate. We are celebrating and we'll tell you why precisely." pic.twitter.com/xrPEOgB7Mg — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2021