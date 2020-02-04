Fox News Host Tries To Corner Pete Buttigieg. It Didn't Go Well.

But the conservative network’s anchor got an answer that may have surprised him.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, acknowledged that Trump’s “decision to sign the First Step Act when it came to his desk is one of the handful of things I could actually agree with him on.”

“It doesn’t change the incredibly cruel and divisive racial rhetoric that comes out of this White House that is one of the many reasons that I’m meeting not only Democrats but Republicans who tell me that they struggle to look their children in the eye and explain to them how this is the president of the United States,” Buttigieg explained.

Henry asked Buttigieg if he was “the right messenger to question the president on race, when as mayor of South Bend, as you know, Black leaders were quite critical of what you did particularly in terms of police-involved shootings and other matters you’ve litigated in this campaign.”

“Because the president is wrong,” responded Buttigieg who, per the polls, is failing to connect with Black voters.

“He is wrong to attack women of color. He is wrong to compare people to animals. He is wrong to assault entire cities in his tweets,” he continued. “And you don’t have to be a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat to know that’s wrong, just as a lot of Republicans in Congress and the Senate, even if they’re providing cover for the president, can’t actually bring themselves to say that he’s a good leader. And it’s revealing.”

