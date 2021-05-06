Fox News Hosts Praise Firing Squads: Now You Can ‘Shoot 'em, Stick ‘Em Or Fry ‘Em’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Primetime,” host Hegseth agreed with “Fox & Friends Weekend” cohost Cain’s suggestion that the method was “more honest” than the use of lethal injection drugs.

Hegseth kicked off the discussion with a callous comment about how there are now now three ways to die in the state if you are on death row.

“Shoot ’em, stick ’em or fry ’em,” he said.

The electric chair is also used as a method of execution in South Carolina.

Cain said Hegseth’s summary was “terrible.”

But “not only do I not have a problem with” firing squads, said Cain, suggesting “it might be a more preferable means of execution.”

“Firing squads are at least more honest about what you’re doing,” he added. “I think sometimes when we do lethal injection or whatever we’re trying to ease us as a society.”

“Go to sleep,” Hegseth interjected.

“We’re trying to ease our own pain that we are doing this to someone, that we decided deserves it. Firing squads are just honest,” replied Cain.

“They are,” agreed Hegseth.

