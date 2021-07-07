Media baron Rupert Murdoch is jumping into the weather forecasting game with a new channel, Fox Weather, to debut later this year, The New York Times reported.
And people have concerns, given the right-wing spin of Murdoch’s other Fox outlets — in particular Fox News ― whose personalities have often denied the very existence of the climate crisis itself.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Wednesday he was “hard-pressed to think of someone worse” than Murdoch to run a weather channel, warning he “will try to do for the world’s climate what he has done for American democracy; deny it, undermine it, lead it to the brink of destruction.”
Watch the video here:
Media watchdog group Media Matters for America responded with this montage of Fox News’ personalities denying global warming:
Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri penned a spoof programming list for the new channel, featuring shows such as “Worst Weather Moments of the Obama Administration” and “Static Shots of Trump Golf Courses Where the Weather Is Very Nice.”
Twitter users also chimed in with many referencing so-called Sharpie-gate, when then-President Donald Trump in 2019 held up a map showing the projected trajectory of Hurricane Dorian that appeared to have been crudely edited with a marker pen: